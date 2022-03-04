Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,959 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of OPKO Health worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.15 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,450,000 shares of company stock worth $4,430,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

