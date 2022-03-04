Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after buying an additional 345,544 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after buying an additional 183,291 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after buying an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,452,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 275,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,689 shares of company stock worth $1,722,621. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

