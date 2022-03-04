Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,545 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.66% of E.W. Scripps worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Anqa Management LLC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 16.8% during the third quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 127,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,095,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at $281,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. E.W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

