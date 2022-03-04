Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.66. 35,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

