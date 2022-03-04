Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

RHS opened at $170.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $146.90 and a 12 month high of $173.86.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

