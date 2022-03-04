Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Constellation Software (CSU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Constellation Software (TSE: CSU) recently:

3/3/2022 – Constellation Software was given a new C$2,400.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00.

1/10/2022 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded down C$77.72 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2,090.57. 24,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1,614.78 and a 12 month high of C$2,385.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2,158.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

