Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Constellation Software (CSU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Constellation Software (TSE: CSU) recently:
- 3/3/2022 – Constellation Software was given a new C$2,400.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00.
Shares of TSE:CSU traded down C$77.72 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2,090.57. 24,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1,614.78 and a 12 month high of C$2,385.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2,158.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.34%.
