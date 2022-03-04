Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS: EBKDY):

3/3/2022 – Erste Group Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €51.00 ($57.30) to €48.00 ($53.93).

3/1/2022 – Erste Group Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Erste Group Bank had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56).

2/15/2022 – Erste Group Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55).

1/5/2022 – Erste Group Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $15.04. 99,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,982. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. Erste Group Bank AG has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.