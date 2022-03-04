Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GAP (GPS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GAP (NYSE: GPS) recently:

2/25/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $15.00.

2/17/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00.

2/16/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $26.00.

2/15/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

2/3/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

1/18/2022 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

1/4/2022 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

Get The Gap Inc alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.