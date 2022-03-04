Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL):
- 3/3/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$45.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$49.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00.
- 3/1/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$43.00.
- 2/28/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$43.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.
- 2/14/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating.
- 1/26/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$42.00.
PPL traded up C$0.79 on Friday, hitting C$46.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,982. The firm has a market cap of C$25.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$34.89 and a 1 year high of C$46.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.
