Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL):

3/3/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$45.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

3/1/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$43.00.

2/28/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$43.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

2/14/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

PPL traded up C$0.79 on Friday, hitting C$46.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,982. The firm has a market cap of C$25.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$34.89 and a 1 year high of C$46.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

