Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,090% compared to the typical volume of 450 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randall B. Gonzales acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 108,150 shares of company stock valued at $305,151. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOSE opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.