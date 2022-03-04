IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.26 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.33.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $11.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.00. 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,072. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.40. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $112.97 and a one year high of $241.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

