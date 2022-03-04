iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.15.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.83. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

