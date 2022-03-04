iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 874,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

