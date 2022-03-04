iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.75. 9,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,457. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $105.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18.

