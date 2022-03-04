iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. 49,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,354. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

