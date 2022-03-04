iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Lifted by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 451.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,894 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 10.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 635,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after buying an additional 84,118 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,076.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $48.56. 7,165,275 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

