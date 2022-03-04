iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) is Rye Brook Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 207.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 3.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,631,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 570,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,210. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

