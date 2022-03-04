iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after buying an additional 943,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after buying an additional 468,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,868,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

