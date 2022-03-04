iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is First Hawaiian Bank’s 8th Largest Position

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $54,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.08. 171,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,149. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.79 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

