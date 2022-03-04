Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) to post $481.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490.89 million and the lowest is $464.30 million. Itron reported sales of $519.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Itron by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Itron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Itron by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. Itron has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $120.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.