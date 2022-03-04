Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Itron is benefitting from the well-performing Outcomes segment as well as increasing software license revenues, which are contributing substantially to the top line. The company’s strategic investments and expanding footprint in the connected devices space hold promise. Also, divestment its Gas device manufacturing and business operations in Europe and North America bodes well. However, the company’s fourth quarter performance was affected by component shortages despite robust customer demand. The company expects supply chain headwinds to persist in the first half of 2022 but will begin to abate from the second half while the demand environment will continue to be strong throughout the year. Sluggishness across Device Solutions and Networked Solutions segments is an added concern. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITRI. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $52.07. 693,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Itron has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $120.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,470,000 after acquiring an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Itron by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

