IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

