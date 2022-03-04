IWG (LON:IWG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $250.40

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 250.40 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 251.30 ($3.37), with a volume of 146936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.80 ($3.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.16) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IWG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.35).

Get IWG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 284.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 289.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.41.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.