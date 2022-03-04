J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.69) to GBX 285 ($3.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 287 ($3.85).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 252.10 ($3.38) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 222.20 ($2.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.59). The firm has a market cap of £5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 280.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 288.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.