James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT Lowered to $36.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JRVR. Barclays cut their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $51.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.12%.

In other news, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of James River Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,606,000 after buying an additional 318,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,317,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after buying an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

