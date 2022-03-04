Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JAMF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $685,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock worth $12,567,376.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 112.4% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674,758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,595,000. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 14,179.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after buying an additional 984,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at about $20,367,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

