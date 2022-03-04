Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 21.78% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of FLQE opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $32.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.