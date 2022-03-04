Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $31,505,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $14,548,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after acquiring an additional 247,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

