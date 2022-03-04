Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 6,182 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,417,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $190.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day moving average of $156.45. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $134.67 and a twelve month high of $194.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.51%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

