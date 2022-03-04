Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $11 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,363 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of CyrusOne worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

