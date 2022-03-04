Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Shaw Communications worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

SJR stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

