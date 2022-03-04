Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $2,290,936. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $68.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.