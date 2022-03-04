Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 42,070 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,070 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,333,000 after acquiring an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 242,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 202,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 362,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 170,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $195.24 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.06 and its 200-day moving average is $194.68.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.91%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,166 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

