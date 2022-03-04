Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the January 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JPXGY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 231,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,858. Japan Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

