Jason Reiman Sells 407 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00.

HSY stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

