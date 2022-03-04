Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, an increase of 262.9% from the January 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of JBSAY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,801. JBS has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

