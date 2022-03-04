JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives €24.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.87 ($27.94).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.82) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($30.90) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

DEC stock opened at €23.30 ($26.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.12. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a one year high of €36.90 ($41.46).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

