JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.
JD opened at $67.83 on Friday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07.
About JD.com (Get Rating)
JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
