Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $195,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

