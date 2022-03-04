Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Komatsu Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Komatsu in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Komatsu’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Komatsu stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

