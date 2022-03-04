Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Komatsu Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Komatsu in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Komatsu’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
