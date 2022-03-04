Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kosmos Energy in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

KOS opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 3.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,432,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 481,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

