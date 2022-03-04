Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €84.19 ($94.59).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €64.28 ($72.22) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a one year high of €129.65 ($145.67). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.39.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

