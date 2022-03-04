Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of ATIP opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

