Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

PTGX has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of PTGX opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99,733 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

