Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Comerica by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 44,629 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $93.37 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.