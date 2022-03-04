Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Shares of LPLA opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $196.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.19.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,261 shares of company stock valued at $30,733,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

