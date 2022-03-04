Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

UAL stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

