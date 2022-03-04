Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Comerica by 16.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

