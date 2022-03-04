Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

