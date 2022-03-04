Jefferies Group LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 81.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of SWX opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

